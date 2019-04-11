Jordyn Woods is ''focusing on her career'' following her alleged cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson.

The 21-year-old model allegedly locked lips with Tristan - who was dating Khloe Kardashian, the mother of his 11-month-old daughter True at the time - whilst at a party earlier this year, and after the incident caused her to fall out with her best friend and Khloe's sister Kylie Jenner, sources have now said her energy is focused on spending time with her loved ones and furthering her career.

An insider claimed to Us Weekly magazine: ''Jordyn is doing great and has been in high spirits. She's still being her fun-loving self and has been enjoying spending time with her family, friends and focusing on her career.''

Previously, Jordyn dubbed her kiss with Tristan as a drunken mistake.

She said: ''I'm not thinking, 'I shouldn't be here'. That's my first step where I went wrong. I should have gone home after the party. I shouldn't even have been there. Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him. It's just - we're all together. We're in a group. Never once did we leave the public area to go to a bedroom, a bathroom - we're all in plain sight.

''It was a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss. No making out. I don't think he's wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. When alcohol is involved, people make dumb move ... If I'd have told the truth from the beginning. I was there, I was drunk, this wouldn't have happened ... I have spoken a little bit with her [Khloe]. I let her know I'm willing to do whatever it is for her peace of mind. Not for my image. Not for my career.''