Jordyn Woods is reportedly feeling ''lost and isolated'' after being cut off by the Kardashians and she has ''no one to confide in''.
Jordyn Woods feels ''lost and isolated'' after being cut off by the Kardashians.
The 21-year-old model - who is best friends with Kylie Jenner - has been accused of kissing Khloe Kardashian's partner Tristan Thompson and she is reportedly feeling like she has ''no one to confide in''.
A source told Us Weekly: ''This was the first time something happened between Tristan and Jordyn. This was not going on for a while - that story out there is not true. Jordyn feels lost and isolated right now. She feels like she has no one to confide in. At this point, the Kardashians aren't 100 percent sure if Jordyn is going to be cut out of Kylie's life. But they're all looking at it as if she better be.''
Jordyn has been best friends with Kylie - who is Khloe's half-sister - for a number of years but this could be the end of their friendship for good.
An insider shared previously: ''She's devastated and can't believe how her entire world has flipped upside down so fast. She knows making out with Tristan was wrong. Jordyn has always considered herself a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family and has tried to apologise to the family, especially Khloe and Kylie. The family doesn't want anything to do with her right now as the whole incident is too fresh. No one is sure what the future holds for them having Jordyn in their life.''
Kylie is said to be ''very torn'' on how to handle the situation with Jordyn and Tristan as the whole family want to cut her ''off'' now.
A source said: ''The whole family is writing Jordyn off. [Kylie's been] in denial for days. She is very torn on how to handle the situation. Khloe is more disappointed that someone so close to their family would betray her. She can't believe it.''
