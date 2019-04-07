Jordyn Woods has reminded herself how ''blessed'' she is.

The 21-year-old model and television personality has had a tough few months after she was caught kissing Tristan Thompson, who was dating her friend Khloe Kardashian at the time, but she is now trying to focus on her future and how blessed she is to be alive.

She wrote on Instagram: ''sometimes you have to take a step back to remind yourself how blessed you are to wake up and see another day. (sic)''

Jordyn had previously dubbed her kiss with Tristan as a drunken mistake.

She said: ''I'm not thinking, 'I shouldn't be here'. That's my first step where I went wrong. I should have gone home after the party. I shouldn't even have been there. Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him. It's just - we're all together. We're in a group. Never once did we leave the public area to go to a bedroom, a bathroom - we're all in plain sight.

''It was a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss. No making out. I don't think he's wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. When alcohol is involved, people make dumb move ... If I'd have told the truth from the beginning. I was there, I was drunk, this wouldn't have happened ... I have spoken a little bit with her [Khloe]. I let her know I'm willing to do whatever it is for her peace of mind. Not for my image. Not for my career.''

Khloe blamed Tristan for the cheating scandal - after previously blaming Jordyn.

She wrote at the time: ''This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I'm a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn't have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn't such a shock as the first time. What's been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister.

''But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan's fault. I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True. (sic)''