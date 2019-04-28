Jordyn Woods wants to stay ''true to [herself]'' and not worry about anyone else's opinion of her.

The 21-year-old model admitted she feels ''pressure'' to look a ''certain way'' because she lives her life in the spotlight but she doesn't worry too much about other people's standards and expectations.

She said: ''I feel pressure now more than ever to look a certain way because people are paying close attention to what I do.

''But I'm trying to stay true to myself because why should we have to live up to other people's standards? Why let someone else set the bar?

''You create the standard you want for your life and as long as you're happy, it doesn't matter what anyone else says or how they feel.''

Jordyn channelled her grief after her father passed away into exercise and looking after her body has improved her confidence.

Asked when she truly became body confident, she said: ''It was when I started working out a lot. My dad passed away two years ago and it prompted me to start exercising because it became my therapy.

''People accused me of trying to look different, but I believe body positivity is being the best version of you. So whatever it is you need to do to be the best version of you is what you should do.''

Even if she doesn't have the time for a full workout, Jordyn will always fit some sort of exercise session into her day.

She said: ''It's been difficult working out recently because I've been so busy and I get tired and jet-lagged. But you have to make it a priority.

''Even if it is something small like sit-ups before I go to sleep - it doesn't have to be a full, crazy workout, but a little bit a day goes a long way.''