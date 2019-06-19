Jordyn Woods claimed she ''couldn't remember'' whether she and Tristan Thompson kissed or not when confronted by Khloe Kardashian.

The 21-year-old model locked lips with the basketball player earlier this year; but when his then-girlfriend - who has 14-month-old daughter True with the sports star - asked her what had happened between them, she was very vague in her answers.

During a phone call between Khloe, 34, and her siblings Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and 38-year-old Kim Kardashian West and half-sister Kylie Jenner - who is Jordyn's best friend - the 'Revenge Body' host explained she thought the brunette beauty had acted in a ''weird'' way.

In a preview for the upcoming finale of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Khloe said on the call: ''I talked to Jordyn.

''It's really weird she's not giving me all the information. She was like, 'He was trying to kiss me,' and was like, 'I can't remember if we did or didn't.'''

Kourtney interjected: ''What?!''

Khloe continued: ''She was sitting between his legs, blah, blah, blah, I just said, 'If you are too nervous to tell me something, you could text me.'

''She said, 'OK, I'll call you in five minutes.' She hasn't called me and that was like twenty minutes ago.''

Kylie added: ''It's very weird.

''This is the first time I'm hearing that she was sitting on his lap.''

The sisters were unable to speak to Tristan as he was on a flight so they were desperate for Jordyn to make contact.

Kim noted in a confessional clip: ''Jordyn is the only one that can give Khloe information and she has gone radio silent now.''

Jordyn recently confessed that she now wants everyone connected to the situation to put things behind them and keep ''going forward''.

She said:''Life moves on. Money doesn't stop. The world doesn't stop. And hopefully, everyone is just, you know, going forward.

''I've been staying busy, staying positive and just working. I don't think I've ever been more busy.''