Jordyn Woods doesn't have a ''core friend group right now''.

The 22-year-old model fell out with her best friend Kylie Jenner after she was spotted kissing Tristan Thompson at a party in February, whilst he was in a relationship with Kylie's half sister Khloe Kardashian, with whom he has 18-month-old daughter True.

And since the pair stopped being friends, Jordyn says she no longer has a central group of friends, and is instead relying on her family for support.

She said: ''I don't really have a core friend group right now. I have my family. All of my friends are my family. A lot of my best friends are my childhood best friends and people that I've known for two decades.''

Jordyn has also received backlash online since the scandal, but says she's doing her best to focus on the ''overwhelming amount of support'' she's been getting from her fans.

She added to Us Weekly magazine: ''You can get 1000 good comments and 1 bad comment, and that bad comment will outweigh the rest. I really have to understand what people say to you is a reflection of how they feel inside. Normally if you are feeling negatively you are unhappy with how something is going in your own life. If you're happy then you don't need the validation from anyone other than yourself. There has been such an overwhelming amount of support and that goes a long way.''

Meanwhile, Jordyn's mother Elizabeth Woods recently hit out at the ''bullying'' she has received in the wake of the scandal and laid bare how much it has affected her daughter.

She wrote on social media: ''To sit back and watch @jordynwoods go through all of this mental and emotional anguish has been very emotional for us and we pray for everyone daily. To see your kids hurt at any age is difficult to say the least.

''All I can say is that I hope everyone out there is perfect and no one has to ever endure any bumps along the journey of growing.

''To watch the majority of her friends leave her, not be able to go get services where she got accustomed to going and get bullied by the world, it takes a strong a** family and individual to be able to deal with that on a daily basis. (sic)''