Jordyn Woods is said to be''devastated'' by how quickly her ''entire world has flipped upside down'' after she made out with Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson.
Jordyn Woods is ''devastated'' by how her ''entire world has flipped upside down'' after she kissed Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson.
The 21-year-old model - who is best friends with Kylie Jenner - has been cut off by the Kardashian / Jenner family after she allegedly made out with Tristan, who is the father of Khloe's daughter True, 10 months, at a recent house party.
A source told Entertainment Tonight: ''She's devastated and can't believe how her entire world has flipped upside down so fast. She knows making out with Tristan was wrong. Jordyn has always considered herself a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family and has tried to apologise to the family, especially Khloe and Kylie. The family doesn't want anything to do with her right now as the whole incident is too fresh. No one is sure what the future holds for them having Jordyn in their life.''
It comes after a source revealed Kylie is ''very torn'' on how to handle the situation with Jordyn and Tristan as the whole family want to cut her ''off'' now.
A source said: ''The whole family is writing Jordyn off. [Kylie's been] in denial for days. She is very torn on how to handle the situation. Khloe is more disappointed that someone so close to their family would betray her. She can't believe it.''
Khloe - who has had to deal with the pain of being cheated on before after Tristan was seen getting close to another woman just days before she gave birth to their daughter True 10 months ago - is ''shocked'' by Jordyn's betrayal.
An insider added: ''She heard it from multiple people and doesn't believe him for a second. She is angry more than she is sad. And she's shocked Jordyn would do this. Of all the guys in the world, she can't fathom why Jordyn would make a decision like this. Khloe is reliving the worst kind of betrayal and pain all over again.''
Anima Animus is the third album from Siouxsie Sioux's The Creatures, released exactly 20 years ago today.
Peter Doherty once again highlighted his talent as a musician, lyricist and performer during a very entertaining evening.
The eleven tracks that make up Feels' latest release combine a raw garage band authenticity with a self-assured swagger.
Edinburgh four-piece Gypsy Circus talk about their inspirations and their music in exclusive interview.
It doesn't take long to appreciate you are in the presence of rock music royalty when you are offered an audience with Paul McGuinness.
Doillon's latest release is self-assured, positive and empowered; it is not trying to be something it's not.
With her new album 'Head Above Water' out this February, Avril Lavigne teams up with Nicki Minaj for a new song entitled 'Dumb Blonde'.
'Won't Let Go' is the first single of the year for London-based folk-rock musician Jamie N Commons, and it's quite the departure from his early sound.
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.