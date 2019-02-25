Jordyn Woods is ''remaining isolated'' following her alleged cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson.

The 21-year-old model was allegedly seen getting close to the NBA star - who was in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian, the sister of Jordyn's best friend Kylie Jenner, at the time - last week, and sources have now said she's been cut off from her friends ever since the news broke.

An insider told Us Weekly magazine: ''Jordyn has remained isolated. Most of her friends have not spoken to her and she's not responding to almost all of them.''

The news comes after Jordyn moved out of her best friend Kylie's home last week in the wake of the allegations, as she felt it best to give the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star some ''space''.

Previously sources said Jordyn felt ''lost'' following the scandal, as she feels as though she has ''no-one to confide in''.

The insider said: ''This was the first time something happened between Tristan and Jordyn. This was not going on for a while - that story out there is not true. Jordyn feels lost and isolated right now. She feels like she has no one to confide in. At this point, the Kardashians aren't 100 percent sure if Jordyn is going to be cut out of Kylie's life. But they're all looking at it as if she better be.''

And although she's been best friends with Kylie for a number of years, his could be the end of their friendship for good.

Another source claimed: ''She's devastated and can't believe how her entire world has flipped upside down so fast. She knows making out with Tristan was wrong. Jordyn has always considered herself a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family and has tried to apologise to the family, especially Khloe and Kylie. The family doesn't want anything to do with her right now as the whole incident is too fresh. No one is sure what the future holds for them having Jordyn in their life.''