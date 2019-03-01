Jordyn Woods was receiving death threats and couldn't ''eat or sleep'' after news broke of her tryst with Khloe Kardashian's partner Tristan Thompson.
The 21-year-old model knows she did wrong but doesn't think she ''deserved'' to receive death threats after she and the basketball star - who has daughter True with Khloe - kissed during a party last month.
She said: ''The crazy thing is, the arms that I thought would be around me are nowhere to be found. The first few days of this were definitely the hardest. I couldn't eat, I didn't eat for days. I couldn't look at my phone, even. I just tried to sleep and hope that I'd wake up and this wouldn't be true. Every time you refresh the page it's another person bullying, or wishing death upon me, or telling me something like, 'Your father deserved to die.' I may have done something wrong, but whatever I did, I don't think I deserved this. It's just, it's not fair.
''If I was a weak person, I would have hurt myself. It's even hard for me to say this ... everyone's safety is now ... we can't leave the house. My brother can't go to work. My sister can't go to school. She's 12 years old. My mother can't even go to the grocery store.''
And Jordyn has admitted she never told her best friend Kylie Jenner and Khloe the whole truth at first because she was ''scared''.
She added: ''I didn't tell the truth to the people that I loved. Not because of malicious intent, but because I was just scared.''
Jordyn feels the ''mistake'' she made should have been dealt with by the Kardashian Jenner family ''internally''.
Speaking to Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk, she shared: ''That didn't have to be what it was turned into the biggest scandal or betrayal of the year. [It was] not a mistake that's worth public crucifixion. It's a mistake that should have been dealt with internally.''
