Jordyn Woods' top beauty tip is to always ''start with eyebrows''.

The 21-year-old model thinks it's easy to groom brows to look like they have been ''freshly done'', which perfectly sets up a base to begin the rest of a make-up routine.

She said:'' My top tip is to star with your eyebrows first when applying make-up.

''Begin by shaping them with your brow pencil and then use concealer to make it look like you have a fresh brow line.

''This will disguise all the out-of-place hairs and your brows will appear to be freshly done.''

Jordyn favours a ''pretty simple'' look when it comes to her eyes.

She said: ''For my eyes, I really like Too Faced Better than Sex Mascara.

''When it comes to eyeshadow, I just like to keep it pretty simple.

''You can use any eyeshadow to create your look, but I don't like to experiment too much.''

The reality TV star is ''quite strict'' when it comes to looking after her skin but doesn't do anything particularly unusual when it comes to her cleansing routine.

She said: ''My skin routine is probably quite strict, but it's nothing too crazy.

''I use Dr. Barbara Sturm Enzyme Cleanser as it's not too harsh on my sensitive skin.

''Then I use a really good moisturiser - I like Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentre.

''I also apply Clarins Lotus Face Treatment Oil and Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask before bed.''

And Jordyn believes it's important to take the time to give her hair a regular treat too.

She said: ''I feel like it's good every once in a while to do a hair mask.

''Everyone's hair is different but for mine I need to use a product that's super rich and revitalising, like Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Mask.''