Jordyn Woods has been branded a ''motherf***ing liar'' by Jeffree Star, amid her cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The 21-year-old model - who was the best friend of Khloe's sister Kylie Jenner - admitted this week to kissing NBA star Tristan after a party, but insisted nothing intimate happened between them, and blamed the incident on a drunken mistake.

But now, internet personality Jeffree - who is friends with Kim Kardashian West - has slammed Jordyn's claims, alleging that ''the whole city of Calabasas'' knows they've been ''hooking up for a month or two''.

In a video posted to his Instagram Story, Jeffree claimed: ''Jordyn really just said that on the way out of Tristan's house, he kissed her on the mouth. That is a motherf***ing lie. Y'all have been hooking up for a month or two. The whole city of Calabasas knows it. There's eyes everywhere, there's normal people that aren't famous that are your neighbours, b***h. And everyone sees everything. Y'all have been hooking up for a while. It finally came out. You're f***ing shook that the truth's out, and you're trying to save your a**, girl.''

Jeffree's allegations come after Khloe - who has 10-month-old daughter True with Tristan - also took to social media to brand Jordyn as a liar.

She wrote on Twitter: ''Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you're going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up! (sic)''

The 34-year-old 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star then added that Tristan was equally to blame, but said she wouldn't call him out on social media because he was handling the issue ''privately''.

She added: ''Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won't do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well (sic)''