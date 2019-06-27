Jordyn Woods' inclusive boohoo collection is ''inspired'' by ''different body types''.

The 21-year-old reality TV star has teamed up with the online fashion retailer for a second time, following the success of her 2016 range, to launch size-inclusive line boohoo x Jordyn Woods, and the star has revealed that she wanted to include ''going out'' pieces which have a lot of ''personality''.

She said: ''Everyone loved the first collection, which was years ago, so why not come again? It's a win-win for both of us.

''It's more of a going out collection, something with a lot of personality to where if you maybe aren't feeling like going out, but then you have that bomb outfit, it's going to inspire you.

''And there's a lot of different selection for all different types of girls and different body types.''

The collection will feature an assortment of women's ready-to-wear styles including colourful blazers, chic jumpsuits, matching two-piece sets, and high slit dresses. The garments will be available in sizes 6-28 and retail between £8 - £40.

Jordyn co-designed the 60-piece collection designed to make every girl feel confident and empowered from day to night, and she insisted that she included summery colours because she wanted to try ''something new'' and get out of her creative comfort zone.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''It's time to try something new, summer, stand out, and it brings out everyone's skin tone, I believe, wearing colour.

''My favourite colour was black, but right now I'm really into the hot pink and emeralds.''

Jordyn went on to explain that her fans need to ''dream big'' if they want to ''make something happen''.

She continued: ''It's important to dream big because nothing is impossible and you have to understand that no matter where you come from, whether you start here or you start here, we all have the same amount of hours in the day.

''If you want to make something happen, just go for it.''