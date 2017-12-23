Jordan Feldstein - who is the brother of Jonah Hill and managed Maroon 5 - has died at the age of 40 after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Los Angeles.
Jordan Feldstein has died at the age of 40.
The music manager - who is the brother of Jonah Hill and managed Maroon 5 - tragically passed away after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Los Angeles on Friday (22.12.17).
His family said in a statement to E! News: ''Unfortunately, last night Jordan called 911 for shortness of breath, when paramedics arrived it was determined he went into full cardiac arrest and passed away shortly thereafter. His family asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time. In lieu of food and flowers, the family will announce a charity in the coming weeks where memorial donations can be made in Jordan's name.''
Feldsteing founded Career Artist Management, which he was also chief executive of. He has been responsible for managing Maroon 5 for 15 years and was said to be instrumental in getting his childhood friend Adam Levine a place on 'The Voice'. Career Artist Management also has Miguel, The B-52s, Elle King and Rick Springfield as its clients too.
The Los Angeles coroner has confirmed Feldstein's sad death.
All I Want For Christmas is widely regarded as one of the best festive tunes every year
Pearl Jam announced 14 dates in the UK and Europe in June and July 2018.
All I Want For Christmas is widely regarded as one of the best festive tunes every year
Pearl Jam announced 14 dates in the UK and Europe in June and July 2018.
A spin-off from 2014's awesome The Lego Movie, this raucously paced action-comedy is proof that...
Based on a rather astounding true story, this comedy-drama centres on two stoners who landed...
War dogs follows the journey of two low end arms dealers David Packouz and Efraim...
Frank is a hot dog Wiener who's packed into a vacuum seal bag with all...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
The cast and crew of upcoming drama 'True Story', including Jonah Hill, James Franco, Felicity...
Bigger and even richer than the terrific 2010 hit animation, this sequel is also quite...
A consistently hilarious stream of in-jokes keeps the audience in fits of laughter even if...
After a pretty traumatic time returning to high school to uncover the source of a...
Schmidt and Jenko are two young cops who thought they'd seen the last of student...
It's been five years since blacksmith apprentice Hiccup managed to end the battle between dragons...