Jordan Banjo's girlfriend is convinced they'll never get married after his proposal plans failed twice.

The Diversity dancer's partner Naomi Courts is expecting the couple's second child and she's now convinced they will never get a chance to tie the knot after his plan to get down on one knee fell through.

He said: ''At this rate we're going to end up with 13 kids and not going to be married. I was ready to propose when I found out she was pregnant with Cass. So I thought, 'OK, I'll wait until he's a little older and then I'll take Naomi away and surprise her with a proposal.' Then when I started thinking about doing it again this year I found out she was pregnant again. Now she's convinced we're not going to get married.''

And when the 26-year-old star does eventually get down on one knee, Naomi already has everything planned out.

He added: ''If you go on her notes in her iPhone, she's got the venue, the dress, the colour scheme, what I'm wearing and eating on the day all planned out. I don't have a choice in the matter! But marriage is definitely on the cards sooner rather than later. It's not just for me or Nay or the kids, it's just a really nice thing to do. We're both so busy and I'm the type of person who wants to do things properly.''

Jordan is ''buzzing'' for the arrival of his second child but admits it was a ''real adjustment'' when his first one, Cassius, arrived last year.

He told The Sun Online: ''I'm buzzing for it. At first it was a real adjustment. I travel a lot and then when I'm home I'm either training or rehearsing. Suddenly I became a dad and had to make sure Cass was my focus and find time for everything else, only if it fitted around him. I hate when people say 'it's the best thing that will ever happen to you', but it's true.''