Finnish star Joonas Suotamo has admitted he is ''open'' to making a 'Star Wars' return in the future.
Joonas Suotamo is ''open'' to making a 'Star Wars' return.
The 33-year-old actor has played Chewbacca in the 'Star Wars' saga and although he's not currently attached to any future projects with the sci-fi franchise, Joonas has revealed he'd be keen to reprise the role in the years to come.
Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the European premiere of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' on Wednesday (18.12.19), Joonas - who replaced Peter Mayhew as Chewbacca - shared: ''I will have to wait and see. I'm always interested in opportunities like this.
''But Chewbacca's entrance has to be warranted, it has to be special, because Chewbacca is a really cool character.
''He can't come back in a throwaway moment. But I am open to it.''
Joonas already has some other projects in the pipeline.
But the Finnish star - who features alongside the likes of Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver and John Boyega in the new film - is also keen to broaden his ambitions as an actor.
He explained: ''I have some projects lined up for next year, we're still in talks.
''I don't mind wearing a costume again, if there are suits then I'm fine with it. But I'm also looking to breakthrough outside of a suit.''
Joonas stands at almost seven-feet tall and has been suggested as a potential future Bond villain.
However, he's played down the idea for the time being.
Asked about the prospect of starring in the money-spinning movie franchise, Joonas replied: ''We'll have to put in some work to make that happen.''
