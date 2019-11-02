Jonny Labey and Victoria Ekanoye have left 'The X Factor: Celebrity'.

The former 'EastEnders' star and the 36-year-old actress - who is best known for her role as Angie Appleton in 'Coronation Street' - were booted out of the completion on Saturday night (02.11.19), with Martin Bashir being saved by the public vote after Simon Cowell decided he couldn't make the decision for himself between Jonny and the broadcaster, who found themselves in the bottom two.

Speaking to Dermot O'Leary, Victoria said: ''I've had the time of my life. Honestly these guys are amazing.''

Louis Walsh voted to save his guy Jonny, but Nicole Scherzinger chose Martin, and said he was ''capable of so much more'' and she wanted to see him back next week.

Jonny - who performed Jet's 'Are You Gonna Be My Girl' - had been given a safe seat last week and admitted it was ''a shock'' to be leaving.

He said: ''Yeah to go from the safe seat to this is obviously a shock. ''It's been nice to get in touch with music again.

''I felt like I had a lot more to give. I'ts a competition at the end of the day and I respect everyone here and thank everyone for the opportunity. Thank you all for voting - I love you all.''

Martin was just as in shock with the result, as he had forgotten the words to Lionel Richie's 'Easy' during his live performance tonight.

He said: ''There's been some kind of psychotic breakdown in the country, what has happened?''

Safe from the public vote this week was the 'Love Island' group - now known as No Love Lost - and Kevin McHale.

Whilst Nicole opted to save rugby trio Try Star rather than one of her own acts in the Overs.

Megan McKenna, Vinnie Jones, Jenny Ryan, V5 and duo Max & Harvey were all voted through by the public.

'The X Factor: Celebrity' returns next Saturday (09.11.19)