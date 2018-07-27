Jonathan Van Ness says the secret to having great hair is to not wash it every day.

The 31-year-old star has long, shiny locks and is the grooming expert on 'Queer Eye' and he insists if you want your hair to look its best then you shouldn't shampoo it too much.

In an interview with The Cut, he said: ''Not over-washing your hair gives it a nice shine. Washing your hair every day dulls it out. Silk pillowcases help keep it shiny. I also love this product by Wonder Worker by Shu Uemura. I put it in and let it air dry.''

The 'Gay of Thrones' star does not use a lot of typical shining spray, and instead opts for other, oil based products to finish his style.

He said: ''If you struggle with dull hair, try finishing it up with one from Aveda (Aveda Brilliant Emollient Finishing Gloss) or Kevin Murphy Shimmer Shine. If you're a dude, try more water-based pomade as opposed to matte - it's more absorbent.''

Although Jonathan is known for his flawless hair, he wants his fans to know that looking your best all the time is impossible and his show is all about giving people information for when they need it.

He said: ''It's like this: When I run to Starbucks in the morning, I brush my teeth, floss, throw my hair up into a top knot, and it's fine.

''If someone texts, 'I'm here, come meet me', I don't worry about my look. Even after the show has come out, I'll go around being a big schleppy and having my day run away from me.

''But I also want to give people the knowledge of how to have a beautiful blow dry if you have 30 minutes. Or to know how to do DIY masks at home.

''It's about giving people information. It's not about using grooming knowledge as a club of shame. It's not, ''You should be doing this or that.'' It's about changing the perception. Obviously, we want to accept and love ourselves, but there's nothing wrong with learning.''