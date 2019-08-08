Jonathan Van Ness has been left devastated by the death of his cat.

The 'Queer Eye' star was horrified to discover his feline friend Bug had fallen from a window while he slept and lent his support to others experiencing ''grief and loss''.

He wrote on his Instagram account alongside a selfie with his late pet: ''*Sensitivity Warning. At some point last night while I slept my baby Bug fell from an open window and passed away. I'm hurting so bad today I can't put it into words, for anyone else experiencing grief & loss, I'm with you.''

The grooming expert - who has two other cats, Liza and Harry Larry - asked his followers to donate to an animal shelter in honour of Bug.

He continued: ''I'm sharing this mainly because if you see me around the next few days I won't be my typical happy self and that's okay. Not sure how I'm going to make this loss mean something more but in the meantime, please make a donation to an animal shelter near you.''

Jonathan's 'Queer Eye' co-stars rallied around him in the comments of his post.

Antoni Porowski wrote: ''Love you.''

Tan France added: ''Love you, JVN.''

Season three guest Jess Guilbeaux wrote: ''I'm so sorry to hear this. Sending good vibes and love.''

Meanwhile, Jonathan previously insisted he doesn't think people need to look perfect at all times but he likes to share ''information''.

He said:''It's like this: When I run to Starbucks in the morning, I brush my teeth, floss, throw my hair up into a top knot, and it's fine.

''If someone texts, 'I'm here, come meet me', I don't worry about my look. Even after the show has come out, I'll go around being a big schleppy and having my day run away from me.

''But I also want to give people the knowledge of how to have a beautiful blow dry if you have 30 minutes. Or to know how to do DIY masks at home.

''It's about giving people information. It's not about using grooming knowledge as a club of shame. It's not, 'You should be doing this or that.' It's about changing the perception. Obviously, we want to accept and love ourselves, but there's nothing wrong with learning.''