Jonathan Scott wants to elope.

The 41-year-old reality TV star doesn't think he will be able to top his brother Drew's glamorous wedding to Linda Phan in 2018 so has decided that him and his girlfriend Zooey Deschanel - who are yet to get engaged - will run away and get hitched abroad.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he said: ''Their wedding was the most beautiful, amazing, incredible thing ever. The bar has been raised so high. Maybe I'll just elope!

''No, I mean right now we're just revelling in the fact that we love each other madly and were still discovering each other. It's the most incredible relationship ever, so we're content in that. I've never experienced [this] before in my life.''

Jonathan and Zooey, 30, met while filming 'Carpool Karaoke: The Series', a spinoff of the Carpool Karaoke segment on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'.

He explained: ''We like to joke because we met on 'Carpool Karaoke' and I was pretty chill and she was being super-friendly and a little flirty, [but] she's like, 'What are you talking about? You were super-flirty'.

''I'm like, 'No, no, no, you were more flirty.' The producers came back and said that I was flirting so bad that they had to edit down the cut, so when you watch 'Carpool Karaoke', it looks like she's a little more [flirty] but apparently if you watch the full cut, it would be me. I'm smoother in my head than I am in real life.''

The 'New Girl' star went public with her romance with Jonathan just one week after she announced she and husband Jacob Pechenik - the father of her kids Elsie Otter, four, and Charlie Wolf, two - had split after four years of marriage.

And the new couple found it funny when fans were shocked to see them together.

Jonathan said previously: ''I don't think it was expected.

''You know, what's really funny to me is, yeah, you see online and on social media, the internet is obsessed and keeps posting [about us], but the funniest thing is everyone's like, 'She's dating who?!'''