Jonathan Scott thinks it's funny when people are surprised he'd dating Zooey Deschanel.

The 41-year-old reality television personality revealed his romance with the 'New Girl' star back in September a week after Zooey announced she and husband Jacob Pechenik - the father of her kids Elsie Otter, four, and Charlie Wolf, two - had split after four years of marriage.

Now, Jonathan has opened up about the response from fans after the couple confirmed their relationship.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, he quipped: ''I don't think it was expected.

''You know, what's really funny to me is, yeah, you see online and on social media, the internet is obsessed and keeps posting [about us], but the funniest thing is everyone's like, 'She's dating who?!'''

The couple first met when they teamed up on James Corden's 'Carpool Karaoke' in August but fans were confused how the pair found anything in common.

But the 'Property Brothers' star was quick to ensure the pair have plenty to talk about.

He added: ''We come from very different worlds on the surface, when you look at our careers and what we do. But it's uncanny how many things we have in common. From both having an equestrian background, to our education, to everything!''

And Jonathan joked dating him comes with ''all kinds of perks'' because he's so handy in the home.

He continued: ''I've got perks. I can fix your plumbing, I can paint, I can design a space, I can... I've got all kinds of perks!''

Meanwhile, Jonathan has admitted he is smitten with the 39-year-old actress after dubbing her his ''favourite person''.

Zooey shared a photo of the pair and, along with a smiley face emoji surrounded by hearts, captioned it: ''Cutie''.

In response, Jonathan commented: ''You're my favorite person [heart eye emoji] (sic)''