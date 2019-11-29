Jonathan Scott is ''beyond thankful'' for his girlfriend Zooey Deschanel.

The 41-year-old reality television personality has only been dating the 'New Girl' star since September but couldn't help but gush over her on Thanksgiving on Thursday (28.11.19) as he put together a slide show of his loved ones.

He captioned the montage: ''I am beyond thankful to be surrounded by such incredibly fun loving people & puppies. You bring joy to my life. I love you. #HappyThanksgiving #ThankYouToOurFansToo (sic).''

Last month, Zooey joined Jonathan at his twin brother Drew and his wife Annalee's Halloween fancy dress wedding.

The 39-year-old star - who dressed as Catwoman for the nuptials - shared a photo of their outfits the following day and wrote: ''It's the first time I've ever been cat-woman escorted to a fancy dress party wedding by Batman. Only for the nuptials of @mrjdscott and @annaleebelle could I be so inspired! Congrats to these gorgeous and gracious love birds, I was overjoyed to celebrate such a happy union! [heart emojis] (sic)''

The couple's relationship was revealed in September, less than a week after she announced she and husband Jacob Pechenik - the father of her kids Elsie Otter, four, and Charlie Wolf, two - had split after four years of marriage.

Zooey and Jacob released a statement confirming the breakdown of their union.

In a joint statement, they said: ''After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners.

''We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.''

However, it has been claimed they had split up months before their statement was released.