Jonathan Saunders thinks Diane Von Furstenberg underestimated him.

The 40-year-old fashion designer took over as chief creative officer of the 70-year-old's eponymous line last year believes the creative mastermind didn't realise how ''specifically [he] envisaged the brand evolution'' or how ''strong-willed'' and ''bossy'' he would be when he took over the brand.

Speaking to ST magazine, the mogul said: ''She [Diane] was looking for someone respectful of what had been created but strong enough to do it in a new way.

''I don't think Diane realised how strong-willed I would be, or how bossy. And how specifically I envisaged the brand evolution. I wanted the focus to come back to the product, while respecting how it had been used to vocalise certain messages of empowerment for women. All of those things are intrinsic and important, but my job was to turn those words into indirect messages - they can be printed and colourful, they can make her feel creative and inspired, without having to tell her that.''

But the star has admitted he even doubted his ability at the helm of the company because DvF w3as known for being centred around Diane and her life.

Jonathan explained: ''The brand Diane von Furstenberg was so much about the individual, such a larger-than-life character, and the communication around it was always about her and aspects of her life. I couldn't visualise how someone new could come in and express another vision. I just didn't know whether it would work.

''I can't try to please everybody. Not everyone has to buy it or like it.''

Meanwhile, Jonathan has admitted he has a strong work ethic, and always has done since he was a teenager.

He said: ''Oh I just love working. I've loved it since I was 14 years old. I get such satisfaction from achieving things, and this was such an opportunity. ''