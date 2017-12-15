Jonathan Saunders has quit Diane Von Furstenberg.

The 40-year-old fashion designer has announced he is stepping down as chief creative officer of the fashion house - also known as DVF, which was founded by Diane von Furstenberg in 1972 - after helming the company for over 18 months after joining the label in May 2016, and Jonathan's departure will take effect immediately.

But the creative mastermind - who was previously linked to Pucci, Chloé, and Alexander McQueen - is ''grateful'' to be given the opportunity to work for such an ''iconic brand'', and he is ''so proud'' of his designs.

Speaking in a statement, he said: ''I am grateful for Diane's support and for the opportunity of guiding this iconic brand. I am so proud of everything we have accomplished in the past 18 months.''

The mogul is thankful his team have been so supportive and he insists there is no animosity between him and the brand following his departure as he intends to remain an ''admirer'' of the company even after he leaves.

He added: ''I thank the incredible team for their dedication and support, and will continue to be a friend and admirer of the brand.''

Diane, 70, is ''so thankful'' for Jonathan's ''beautiful'' work with DVF over the years.

She said: ''I am so thankful for Jonathan's beautiful work and the effort and dedication he has put into DVF in the last 18 months.''

And Diane thinks Jonathan's creations will leave an ''important and lasting heritage'' on the brand.

She added: ''He will leave an important and lasting heritage to the brand.''