Social media star Jonathan Saccone Joly has beat the likes of Prince William to be crowned Celebrity Dad of The Year.

The Irish YouTuber has been vlogging his daily life with his wife Anna for the past nine years, and shifted his content to showcase his family when Anna fell pregnant, with the couple even capturing the births of their four children for their four million strong social media following.

And on Tuesday (11.06.19) the media star managed to pip the likes of Prince William, Olympic diver Tom Daley, and TV stars Danny Dyer and Declan Donnelly to the post as he was named Celebrity Dad of The Year 2019 at the award ceremony at The Shard in London.

Jonathan was accompanied to the event by his wife, with whom he has four children - Emilia, six, Eduardo, five, Alessia, two, and newest addition Andrea, who was born in August 2018.

The star and his family are set to become the subject of an exclusive BBC documentary with Stacey Dooley, which will document their family life and huge rise in popularity.

Jonathan is the second influencer to win Celebrity Dad of the Year, following Mark Hoyle - also known as LadBaby - in 2018.

Speaking about his win, he said: ''Of all the awards I have collected as part of my digital media success, this award, for being a good dad, will be the proudest achievement in my career - just like my kids are the proudest achievements in my life!

''For the past 9 years our audience have experienced the growth of our family, and we're still continuing to take them on this incredible journey of life with us. I have married the girl of my dreams, had four happy, healthy kids, one little angel baby, and somewhere along the way collected six dogs, too!

''Thank you for following us on this journey, and thank you for voting! I am beyond heartened to win.''