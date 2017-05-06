Jonathan Rhys Meyer's wife thinks he's the ''best'' father to their child.

The 39-year-old actor and his partner Mara Lane welcomed their baby boy Wolf - their first child together - into the world at the beginning of December and, although they've remained relatively silent on parenthood since their new addition, the brunette beauty couldn't resist praising the hunk on his ''protective'' nature towards their son.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday (05.05.17), Mara uploaded a photograph of the three of them and wrote: ''J is thee best Father btw. Ridiculously loving, super protective, patient and attentive. Wolf is basically snuggled, kissed, adored, sang to and entertained any free minute he has by his Papa. #LuckyMom #BlessedWife (sic)''

Mara's sweet post comes just a few days after she gave fans an insight to Wolf's birth, which took place at home, because she didn't realise she was in labour.

She said: ''*Wolf was born in his caul sak (like his Mama was) so... we did not know I was in labor until half way through as water never broke. Johnny was able to help deliver Wolf as he entered this world and it was the best day of our lives. He was so so awesome as I would have probably passed out if could have seen what was happening. Angels were present in spiritual realm and earth angels with our amazing team. Thank you God & Birthing Instincts, #HappyMidWifeDay (sic)''

The couple began dating in 2013 and reportedly got engaged in 2014, although neither of them have ever confirmed their engagement.

There were rumours that the couple had tied the knot in September when Jonathan was spotted wearing a gold band on his ring finger.

Jonathan has struggled with alcohol addiction in the past and admitted to having a ''minor relapse'' in 2015.

He wrote on his partner's account at the time: ''Mara and I are thankful for your support and kindness during this time. I apologise for having a minor relapse and hope that people don't think too badly of me.''