Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley have signed on to direct the big screen adaptation of the fantasy tabletop role-playing game 'Dungeons & Dragons'.
Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley will direct 'Dungeons & Dragons'.
The filmmaking duo - who penned the script for 2011 comedy 'Horrible Bosses' and co-directed 2018's 'Game Night' - will direct the forthcoming title based on the globally successful fantasy tabletop role-playing game.
'Dungeons & Dragons' was designed by Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson, and first published in 1974 by Tactical Studies Rules, Inc. (TSR) and is a tactical war game played out using mythical miniature figurines and platforms to create armies, kingdoms and weaponry and polyhedral dice and are used to resolve random events.
Characters include a Dungeon Master, a warrior and his band of mystical creatures and it has continued to fascinate kids and adults alike ever since.
Although few details are known about the project, it is believed the movie will centre on a warrior's dangerous mission to find mythical treasure.
'Baby Driver' star Ansel Elgort, 25, has previously been attached to the project however it is not known what role he is being considered for.
Additionally, Vin Diesel, 52, has previously expressed an interest in being part of the film as he is a big fan of the game and has played it for 20 years.
'Dungeons & Dragons' was previously brought to life on the big screen in 2000 and the film starred Jeremy Irons, Marlon Wayans and Zoe McLellan.
However, it attracted negative reviews and performed poorly at the box office and the two sequels were not released in cinemas.
We could only pick out five favourites this month.
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.
What kind of idea do you cook up for a social game night when you're...
This may be the third reboot of this franchise in 15 years, risking audience exhaustion,...
Both the characters and the tone have been updated as a new generation of Grizwolds...
What's more important than family? For the Griswold family, nothing. Rusty (Ed Helms) decides that...
WARNING THIS IS THE RED BAND TRAILER.The Griswolds return to Walley World - only this...
With new writers and directors, this frenetic sequel indulges in silliness with less substance than...
More amusing than hilarious, this silly comedy at least has moments that make us laugh...
Nick Hendricks (a management candidate), Kurt Buckman (an accountant) and Dale Arbus (a dental assistant)...