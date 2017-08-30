Jonathan Anderson felt Loewe needed an ''entire rebrand'' when he took over the company.

The 32-year-old fashion designer was announced as the creative director of the designer brand in 2013, and the star has admitted he jumped at the chance of taking over the label because he wanted to develop the leather company and create non ''sweaty leather'' garments.

Speaking in the September issue of Surface magazine, the creative mastermind said: ''They just needed an entire rebrand. How do you make a leather company in Spain not feel like sweaty leather?

''I want to turn Loewe into a cultural brand. Some of the world's most talented people make our bags, so it's not nostalgic. It's the future.''

And Jonathan felt his customers didn't want to purchase nostalgic items, but wanted to know the ''history'' of the brand in a modernised way.

He continued: ''Young people don't want nostalgia. They want to know the history of the brand, but they want it to be current for today.''

And the mogul - who also founded his eponymous brand J W Anderson in 2008 - has admitted he has no problems juggling his work load, as he doesn't feel any ''preciousness'' about his creations.

He explained: ''It's very much like, 'I like this and I like that, and I want a bit of this and a bit of that.' There's no preciousness about it.

''It felt like a very nice way to design.''

But Jonathan believes the fashion industry has shifted away from luxury items and towards a stronger interest in the arts.

He said: ''Luxury doesn't exist anymore. Nobody cares about luxury. Today it's more of a lifestyle, it's about the arts. Each week, the way we consume evolves.''