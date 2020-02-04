Jonathan Anderson has joined a roster of designers for Moncler Genius 2020.

The 36-year-old fashion designer - who founded JW Anderson fashion label - is set to create a new line inspired by the Moncler fashion house identity for its annual drop of capsule collections.

A Moncler representative announced: ''The Moncler Genius creative hub evolves and announces its 2020 line-up welcoming JW Anderson with his arrestingly clever vision of gender-defying fashion.

''The Northern Irish designer brings a unique design aesthetic that offers a modern interpretation of masculinity and femininity through a cross-pollination of menswear and womenswear.''

Recalling the moment he was asked to join the latest team of collaborators, Jonathan didn't hesitate.

He told Vogue: ''I said yes straight away. I wanted to look back on things I've done and explore them in puffer.

''There's been so many times I've wanted to use it, but it's incredibly difficult to do properly. I came up with this idea of an inflated archive, where we would base some of the collection on shapes we had come up with and how they could be inflated--and really try to do something very wardrobe-based with a huge amount of desirability.''

The brand's president, Remo Ruffini praised the designer for his creative eye, which helped to bring his concepts to life.

He added: ''He's really different than the other players in the luxury industry.

''I asked him to be simple, easy to understand, and to make a project for basically everyone--a unisex project. He's able to talk with one jacket with men and with women, and - my feeling is - with the young generation and more mature customers.''

He will join fellow designers Sergio Zambon and Veronica Leoni for 2 Moncler 1952, Sandro Mandrino for 3 Moncler Grenoble, Simone Rocha, Craig Green, Matthew Williams of 1017 ALYX 9SM, Fragment Hiroshi Fujiwara, Richard Quinn, and Poldo Dog Couture, in working with the company.