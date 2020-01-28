The Jonas Brothers' stylist always makes sure to follow each member's ''individual style'' when dressing the group.

Avo Yermagyan is in charge of getting the group - comprising of brothers Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas - red carpet ready, and has said that whilst he likes to have the trio looking like a cohesive unit, he also allows for a flare of individuality from each member.

He said: ''I approach styling them as a group by having some sort of thread, usually a colour story, to tie them all together while still keeping each of their looks true to their personal style.''

The 'Sucker' hitmakers recently graced the red carpet at the Grammy Awards, where they all incorporated gold into their looks, and Avo says the colour choice represented the ''golden year'' the band had in 2019.

He explained: ''It's been a golden year for the guys, and the Grammys felt like the perfect moment to celebrate.''

Nick donned a head-to-toe gold tuxedo while Joe and Kevin's printed ensembles had more subtle accents.

The theme carried through to the separate outfits they wore to perform at the star-studded bash too, with Nick wearing a gold foiled Celine jacket, Kevin a Lords and Fools brocade suit, and Joe a Chanel womenswear look.

Avo said: ''Keeping with the golden theme for the night, but amping it up for the stage with brighter golden hues, more intricate fabrications, and theatrical silhouettes.''

The stylist has been dressing the Jonas Brothers as a group and individually for many years, and said he plans to continue ''evolving'' their style.

Speaking to Vogue magazine, he said: ''The guys have had a major style evolution over the years. Fashion is change, and the key to my eight years with them is that we are continually evolving together and pushing each other out of our comfort zones stylistically.''