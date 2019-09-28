Jon Watts - who directed both 'Spider-Man Homecoming' and 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' - is currently in negotiations with Marvel and Sony about returning to the franchise for the third installment.
It was previously revealed that 'Far From Home' writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers will pen the third movie.
Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Spider-Man will remain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
In August, it was announced that the superhero would be leaving the MCU after Sony and Disney failed to reach an agreement over the future of the franchise but the two companies have managed to work out a deal, which will see Kevin Feige produce one more 'Spider-Man' movie, while the character will also appear in a future Marvel film.
Marvel's Feige said: ''I am thrilled that Spidey's journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it. Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.''
There were several months of negotiations between the Disney-owned Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures to change the original deal, which saw Marvel collect five percent of the profits of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'.
