Jon Watts is in talks to direct Michael B. Jordan in 'Methuselah'.

The 37-year-old filmmaker has entered negotiations with Warner Bros. to ''re-develop'' and helm the film based on the Biblical story of Methuselah - the Man of the Javelin - who lives to be hundreds of years old without showing the physical signs of ageing, according to Deadline.

The 'Creed' star will produce through his Outlier Society production company along with Heyday's David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford.

The movie has been pitched as an ''elevated genre'' and will focus on the skills accumulated by the lead character throughout his existence and will be penned by Arash Amel and Zach Dean.

The project has been in development by Warner for years and in 2017 it was reported that director Jerry Bruckheimer would helm the project with Tom Cruise as the lead, while Will Smith has also previously been attached to the project.

Jon is best known for his work on Marvel's 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'- which has Tom Holland playing the central role of Peter Parker - and is currently in post-production on its sequel 'Spider-Man: Far from Home'.

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' earned $880.2 million internationally at the box office worldwide and also stars the likes of Michael Keaton, Zendaya and Robert Downey Jr.

Jon previously hinted that the highly anticipated sequel could feature the superhero's 'spider-sense'.

The director said: ''The idea was, again, just you want to make this movie be less about things you've already seen before, and you've definitely already seen a spider sense sequence done extremely well in Marc Webb's and Sam Raimi's movies.

''It could be something that develops over time or we can do it in a different way. It's something that seemed like maybe there's a cool thing to do with that eventually, but let's not crowd this movie with something we've already seen before.''