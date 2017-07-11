Jon Watts has hinted that the 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' sequel could feature the superhero's 'spider-sense'.

One of the webslinger's key superpowers is his 'spider-sense', which allows him super-reflexes and to anticipate attacks, and in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', this special ability was absent but now the filmmaker has suggested it could be something that can be developed in future films.

Speaking to Collider, Watts said: ''The idea was, again, just you want to make this movie be less about things you've already seen before, and you've definitely already seen a spider sense sequence done extremely well in Marc Webb's and Sam Raimi's movies.

''It could be something that develops over time or we can do it in a different way. It's something that seemed like maybe there's a cool thing to do with that eventually, but let's not crowd this movie with something we've already seen before. I'm just making things up right now, but it could be something like you're saying that develops over time.''

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' marks the first time Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have worked together on the fan favourite superhero after Marvel sold the rights in 1985 for $225,000.

However, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige also claimed the young Spider-Man does have 'spider-sense'.

He shared: ''I think he has it. And I think he has it with or without that suit. I think how we explore it in a cinematic sense will change. I mean, that was sort of a big showy part of previous versions and we thought that we'd make it more of an internal, sort of second nature thing for him.

''But there are ways coming up that will slowly hint at that and also just make it part of his, you know, his natural abilities. But we don't know that if it will be - I think we'll explore it further down the line but it's definitely him not the suit.''

Tom Holland, 21, is the most recent actor to don the superhero suit, following in the footsteps of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, who have played the character in the past.