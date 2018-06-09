Johnny McDaid has predicted Ed Sheeran will go on to even bigger things.

The Snow Patrol star - who has written songs for the flame-haired hunk in the past - has admitted the 27-year-old singer continuously ''surprises'' him because he keeps pushing boundaries in the music industry and comes back every year stronger.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, he said: ''Well, we thought he was as big as you can get the year before that, so we'll have to just wait and see what happens with Ed because he surprises me constantly. I'm proud of him for who is as an artist and as a human being. I love him and I think watch out because he's going to just keep coming back with music with even more heart and soul.''

And it looks like Ed has a busy year coming up as Lionel Richie recently said he asked him if he'd go in the studio with him so they can write and record together.

Talking about himself in the third person, Lionel said: ''The next big project for Lionel is -- I shouldn't say too much -- but it involves Ed Sheeran.

''I was a little dumbstruck meeting him tonight. There's Ed over there and he's looking at me and I'm looking at Ed. It's a mutual admiration society.

''The first thing you say is, 'Do you think you might want to . . . ?' And the answer was, 'Of course.' He's on tour and I'm on tour but it will happen.''

The 'Afire Love' hitmaker returned to the music scene last year after a year-long hiatus and he's already winning gongs left, right and centre as he scooped Songwriter of the Year at the Ivor Novello songwriter awards in London last month.

Ed was presented with the trophy by Eric Clapton and he used his time on stage to thank the legendary singer for inspiring him to learn the guitar.

Upon collecting his coveted gong, Ed said: ''The reason I'm playing guitar is because of this man behind me, so it's a real thrill to have him present this award to me.''