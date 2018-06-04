Songwriter Johnny McDaid has admitted he is ''difficult to love'' and is grateful he has found his dream woman in Courteney Cox.
Johnny McDaid admits it is ''scary'' how much he is in love with Courteney Cox.
The Snow Patrol rocker is engaged to the former 'Friends' actress and the couple are set to wed this year after beginning their romantic journey in 2013.
Johnny, 41, admits that the love he has for Courteney, 53, is so strong that it can be too intense to think about because there is ''a lot to lose'' if it goes wrong.
Speaking to website Mirror.co.uk, he said: ''I am in love even if I am difficult to love. It's hard to love me.
''Love is hard because it feels like a lot, and if you feel a lot you have a lot to lose and a lot to gain.
''When something is there it can be scary and it can be hard but overall it is something that we decide to work on and we decide to put ourselves into. Like songs, it's worth it because at the end you have something you get to treasure for the rest of your life.''
Johnny and Courteney - who has 13-year-old daughter Coco with her ex-husband David Arquette -are set to have two wedding receptions; one at the guitarist's home in Derry, Northern Ireland and another in Malibu, California.
Courteney's long-time pal Jennifer Aniston is reportedly going to be maid of honour at the main nuptials.
