Johnny Impact has filmed a horror comedy about an Iron Sheik action figure which comes to life.

The Impact Wrestling star has enjoyed the freedom to explore other projects away from the ring, and he teamed up with his wife Taya Valkyrie to write the script for the over-the-top short film about the legendary - and often outspoken - superstar.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Johnny said: ''The last thing that I did that I'm finishing right now is a horror comedy short that Taya and I wrote on our honeymoon. It's called 'The Iron Sheik Massacre'.

''It's about a group of new school wrestlers who are dumping on old school wrestling, lightning hits the house and an Iron Sheik doll becomes sentient. It's not quite done yet, but I'm hoping to have it out in time for Halloween.''

With the Iron Sheik toy being voiced by the WWE Hall of Famer himself, Johnny admitted the project is going to be ''ridiculous''.

Over the years, the curtain has been pulled back on the way wrestling works and its similarities to other performance arts, and the star admitted he thrives on the challenge to make people believe what they're watching.

He explained: ''If I go to a magic show, I don't want anyone telling me how it's done. If it's obvious, I think to myself, 'Oh, that guy's a crappy magician'.

''What quite a few of the people watching on the internet are looking for is inside information. They want to see if they figure out what's going on ahead of time, but I take a lot of pride in fooling people and blurring that line.''

Johnny joined Impact Wrestling - which can now be seen Fridays on 5STAR in the UK - in 2017, and he revealed the camaraderie between the people across the whole organisation has made for a unique and exciting atmosphere behind the scenes.

He said: ''It feels like a really tight independent film. A group of hardworking people collaborating. There aren't enough people for any person to sit back because people are doing two, three or four jobs. We're busting our balls, but it's also a good feeling because it feels like we're accomplishing things.''

When it comes to Johnny's own accomplishments, his recent 196 day run as Impact World Champion - the longest reign since 2012 - is a special one 17 years after his debut as a rookie in Ohio Valley Wrestling.

He added: ''Wrestling is a competition in a lot of ways to prove who's the best to represent your brand, who's the best... basically, who's the best! To be the longest reigning Impact Wrestling champion of the past seven years is validating, it's vindicating, it says to me that I've been doing a lot of the right things, which feels good.''