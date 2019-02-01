Johnny Flynn has been cast as David Bowie in a new biopic about the late music legend - but the 'Starman' hitmaker's son says they won't get rights to the music.
Johnny Flynn is set to portray David Bowie in a new biopic.
The 35-year-old South African-born musician-and-actor - who starred in the Netflix series 'Lovesick' and is known for his work on the British comedy 'Detectorists - has been cast as the late music legend in the forthcoming movie 'Stardust'.
The film will reportedly depict the 'Starman' hitmaker's transformation into his alter-ego Ziggy Stardust and 'Vanity Fair' star Flynn will play Bowie on his first trip to America in 1971.
Star of 'The Hunger Games', Jena Malone, is to play Bowie's first wife Angie and 'Glow' actor Marc Maron is set to play the music icon's publicist.
Gabriel Range is set to direct, whilst Christopher Bell is penning the script for the movie, which is set to start filming in June.
According to Deadline, ''a varied soundtrack from the era'' will feature, plus ''a small number of Bowie performances.''
However, Bowie's son Duncan Jones - who is also movie director - has responded to the news of the film and insisted they won't be granted permission to the rights of his father's music.
The 47-year-old filmmaker - whose mother is Bowie's first wife Angie - tweeted: ''Pretty certain nobody has been granted music rights for ANY biopic... I would know.
''I'm not saying this movie is not happening. I honestly wouldn't know. I'm saying that as it stands, this movie won't have any of dads music in it, & I can't imagine that changing.
''If you want to see a biopic without his music or the families blessing, that's up to the audience. (sic)''
Danny Boyle previously attempted to release a Bowie biopic in 2015, but it was axed as the 'Let's Dance' hitmaker didn't allow his music to be used in his film.
Bowie - who married supermodel Iman in 1992, with whom he had 18-year-old daughter Alexandria - passed away on January 10, 2016, at the age of 69 after a secret battle with cancer.
People are going wild over the extravagant video for Ariana Grande's latest single '7 Rings', which samples 'My Favorite Things' from 'The Sound of...
Almost four months since they dropped their number 2 album (in both the UK and US) 'Trench', Twenty One Pilots drop the video for their latest single...
Bring Me The Horizon are virtually unrecognisable as they team up with Grimes for 'Nihilist Blues'; the fifth single from their polarising new record...
The rather regal elegance of The Brighton Dome played host to The Vaccines for the first time in years on January 25th to the delight of the sold-out...
After ten years together, Toy are releasing their fourth full-length studio album. 'Happy In The Hollow' represents the band's first album for their...
Unloved are back with their second full-length album 'Heartbreak'. The trio of David Holmes, Keefus Ciancia and vocalist Jade Vincent are set to...
Calvin Harris' latest pop collaboration sees him team up with the award-winning Rag'n'Bone Man for a new song entitled 'Giant'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
In Austin Chick's August, Josh Harnett is having a bad day. As pre-9/11 dot-com hotshot...
That's four swings and four home runs for Christopher Nolan, who remains perfect having helmed...
Like most viewers of his documentary Mayor of the Sunset Strip, director George Hickenlooper (The...
Basquiat -- or "Sasquiatch," as I am becoming increasingly fond of calling this film --...