Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio stormed the stage at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

In a moment that was cut during the broadcast, 'The Challenge' star took to the mic during Saturday night's (15.06.19) taping to make an acceptance speech despite 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' triumphing in the Reality Royalty category.

He said: ''We finally won! After all these years, it's about time MTV finally gives 'The Challenge' the recognition it deserves.

''All the other shows that got nominated are essentially paying rent in the genre we created.''

According to PEOPLE magazine, the 36-year-old reality star was removed from the stage and the 'Love & Hip Hop' team were able to accept their prize.

Although the audience seemed surprised by Johnny's stunt, he'd given viewers fair warning about the incident as he shared a red carpet snap and urged them to tune in.

He captioned the snap: ''Who better to accept the award for 'Reality Royalty' than the King of Controversy

''You'll never believe what's about to go down TONIGHT on @MTV''

Although Johnny is yet to offer a full comment on the incident and why MTV decided to cut it from the broadcast, he did respond to a reporter on social media questioning how the network could hide the moment from viewers.

Without going into detail on the incident, he simply tweeted: ''Don't #HideTheBanana''

Although Johnny wasn't featured on air, there were a lot of stars spotted in front of the camera, including host and 'Shazam!' actor Zachary Levi.

Musicians Lizzo and Bazzi were performing, while the likes of Aubrey Plaza, Dave Bautista, David Spade, Jameela Jamil, Kiernan Shipka, Kumail Nanjiani and Maude Apatow were all on hand to present prizes.