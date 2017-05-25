Chad Stahelski has revealed filming 'John Wick 3' is expected to start by the end of the year.

The 48-year-old director, who was at the helm of the debut 'John Wick' film alongside David Leitch, is busy working on a third installment of the film and he's revealed cameras could start rolling as early as by the end of the year.

In an interview with Collider, Stahelski said: ''We're currently in the middle of writing it right now. It's more of a how fast can we get our s**t together. But I would assume that if not by the end of this year, the beginning of next year.''

Stahelski wasn't as involved with the second installment 'John Wick: Chapter 2' as he was busy directing 'Atomic Blonde' but he's assured fans that although he's currently attached to the 'Highlander' reboot, he is ''super involved'' this time round.

He said: ''Currently I'm acting as prep director. Hopefully everything will work out time wise. Of course - I would love to...''

'John Wick: Chapter 2' stars Keanu Reeves as Wick, who is a retired super-assassin whose plan to resume a quiet civilian life gets cut short when an Italian gangster turns up demanding he repay past favours and viewers are left with a cliff-hanger.

But Stahelski has teased his views on which direction the film should now go - and he plans to make the film more ''intricate''.

Stahelski explained: ''We want, not so much to go bigger on the third one, but to show you more of the intricacies of the world ... I feel like there are all these different subtleties that I skipped over in Number Two, that I'd like to go back to on [chapter three] and show you the inner workings of different parts of New York.''

One way that he plans to do this is by making little details in everyday life like ''garbage collectors and cleaner vans and homeless people'' look a ''little differently''.

He continued: ''So rather than massive set pieces, I'd like to show you cooler and more intricate ones ... I think it would be a mistake budget wise and creatively to just go big and blow up a freeway. That's not our gig. That's a comic book or a Bond gig. We want to show you cool and intricate details.''

'John Wicks 3' has been in the pipeline since last October but with filmmaker Leitch, attached to 'Deadpool 2', it remains unclear who will take the directors seat.

But Stahelski has confirmed the film will reveal more of Wick's backstory through action-packed scenes but ultimately it will viewers ''piecing it all together''.