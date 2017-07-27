John Talabot delivered a rapturous set at Belgium's Paradise City Festival.

The 'So Will Be Now' hitmaker - who is also label mates with The XX, FKA Twigs, Sampha and Jamie xx on Young Turks records - headlined the third night of the electronic music extravaganza set in Ribaucourt Castle and had the crowd cheering and whistling for more as he ploughed through his fan favourite mixes like the Massimiliano Pagliara remix of Hilbert Space and deep grooves like Post Present by Florian Kupfer.

Other acts to impress over the course of the weekend were Detroit house music legend Omar S, Âme DJ, Joachim Pastor & N'to, and Recondite live.

Paradise scooped the OVAM green event award for achieving '100 per cent recycled' status last year.

Paradise City Festival organisers said: ''If we all work together to reduce our combined ecological footprint, there will be no reason for pessimism. That's the philosophy behind our 'green' Paradise City. This belief in the future is reflected in the festival's line-up, combining established names with up-and-coming young talent.''

John Talabot recently joined The xx on their 'Night and Day' UK tour, and the the festival wanted to bring DJs in who cater for ''broader audience'' in the house music genre this year.

The organisers added: ''The festival wants to cater to electronic music connoisseurs' every need, with a broad range of warm house, melodic techno, invigorating disco and deep electro. Paradise City brings a hefty chunk of underground music, but also wants to open it up to a broader audience.''

Other treats included a unique Butler service, 100 per cent solar panel energy, free cardboard tents and panoramic views of the stunning countryside just outside of Brussells.