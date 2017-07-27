John Powell is set to score the untitled Han Solo movie.

Lucasfilm revealed on Wednesday (26.07.17) the Oscar-nominated composer will be taking on the duty of creating the score for the 'Star Wars' spin-off film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Powell, who has composed many animated movies including 'Shrek' and 'How to Train Your Dragon', is the third composer to score a live-action 'Star Wars' movie and follows in the footsteps of franchise legend John Williams and Michael Giacchino, who scored 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story'.

Warwick Davis was announced to be joining the cast but it is not known what role he will play in the movie.

The 47-year-old actor previously appeared in other 'Star Wars' films including 1983's 'Return of the Jedi', 1999's 'Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace' and 2015's 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'.

He will also appear in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', which is slated for release in December 2017.

Much is being kept secret about the upcoming Han Solo movie, but it has been confirmed that Alden Ehrenreich will take on the titular role of a young Han Solo, following in the footsteps of Harrison Ford.

Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover and Woody Harrelson will also star in the film alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Thandie Newton, whilst Joonas Suotamo will play Chewbacca.

Ron Howard announced in June that he was helming the movie after Phil Lord and Christopher Miller stepped down due to ''creative differences''.

The 63-year-old actor-turned-director previously starred in 'Star Wars' creator George Lucas' 1973 film 'American Graffiti' and directed 'Willow' for him in 1988, which also starred Davis.

Howard also previously revealed he had been approached to direct 1999 'Star Wars' prequel 'The Phantom Menace'.

The 'Han Solo' movie is slated for release on May 25 next year.