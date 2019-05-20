John Hillcoat is on board to helm a reboot of 1968 historical horror drama 'Witchfinder General'.
Nicolas Winding Refn was originally on board to helm the re-imagining of the 1968 historical horror drama, however, has now taken a step back to just produce the film and has handed over the position to 'The Road' director, John.
The original film - which was was re-titled 'The Conqueror Worm' in the United States - was set in Norfolk in 1645, and told a fictionalised story about real-life witch hunter Matthew Hopkins (Vincent Price) who is appointed Witchfinder General by the Puritans under Cromwell.
His position enabled him to travel the countryside with his henchmen and collect a fee for each witch he extracted a confession from - leading him to sidestepped morality and ethics under the guise of religious purity during the Civil War.
The original - which was directed by Michael Reeves - became notorious for its violence and scenes of torture.
Hopkins' witch-finding career began in March 1644 and lasted until his retirement in 1647 and he and his associates were responsible for more people being hanged for witchcraft than in the previous 100 years.
Jon Croker - who penned 'The Woman in Black: Angel of Death' - wrote the script for the new film, which will look to shoot later this year.
In a statement, Hillcoat said: ''I am excited to work with fellow filmmaker Nic Refn, a maverick auteur and who, together with [producer] Rupert Preston, have been fully committed to independent cinema over the years.
''I'm drawn to the dynamic departures behind this remake. The idea of a world pushed to extremes where fear preys upon all, unleashing religious fanaticism, rival factions, tribalism, heretics, and witch hunts... feels strangely familiar in today's world.''
