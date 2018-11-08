Joey Jordison has ''a ton'' of Slipknot demos hidden away.

The drummer has a number of unreleased heavy metal songs but insists if they ever see the light of day it will be via the 'Wait and Bleed' hitmakers rather than another of his side projects.

He said: ''I have a ton of Slipknot demos that I have at home. Maybe some day they'll surface, maybe they'll never be heard, but I don't translate them to any other band, they still stay in the Slipknot safe.

''I won't use them for anyone else besides Slipknot, if that ever happens again.''

The 43-year-old stickman - who previously drummed for Slipknot and co-wrote a number of their songs - is so into tunes he ''sleeps music'', in that he sometimes wakes up with a new song in his head which he has to write down.

He added to Metal Hammer magazine: ''I sleep music. I wake up and there's a riff in my head, every step I take there's a riff, a beat, or something. That's the way a musician is. You're isolated in a weird way because music is haunting you as much as it's loving you. It's non-stop.

''Every time I pick up a guitar, I come up with different riffs, all different bands I've been in, sometimes there is a song or riff that could only belong with Slipknot and I just can't use it for anything else, regardless of whatever happened.

''It just stays in the bank and I can't use it for anything else, I just won't do it.''