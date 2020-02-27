Joel Corry says his chart success is nothing to do with ''luck'' or being on 'Geordie Shore'.

The 30-year-old DJ - who appeared on the MTV reality series until 2013 - broke the record for the most Shazamed track in a single day on the app Shazam with top 10 single 'Sorry' after it appeared on 'Love Island'.

And the 'Lonely' hitmaker has insisted he is by no means an overnight success story, as he has been grafting for a decade to get his music noticed.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, he said: ''There's always boundaries and opinions.

''This has taken me 10 years of hard work to get here, but people don't see that - they just think with luck I've just come through.

''But I have been DJ-ing since I was 13.

''It is my first love, and my dream has ­always been to make it as a DJ.

''I work really hard in the studio.

''I believe if you ­dedicate yourself 100%, keep working and just believe in yourself then it will happen and I have proved hard work is paying off.''

And fans of Joel can expect plenty more new tunes.

He said: ''I've got so much new music ­already - I literally locked myself in the studio for four or five months.

''I am more focused than ever so I cannot wait for ­people to see what I have coming.''

The dark-haired hunk also gave an insight into his life away from the decks and admitted that when he's not working, he prefers ''Netflix and pizza'' to a night out.

He admitted: ''I am a bit boring - I don't go out much.

''I am in the club all the time so when I have a night off, I like to watch Netflix, get a pizza in and just put my feet up.''