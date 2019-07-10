Joe Taslim has joined the 'Mortal Kombat' movie reboot.

The 38-year-old actor - who is best known for his roles as Jah in 'Fast & Furious 6' and Ito in the 2018 Netflix film 'The Night Comes for Us' - will reportedly join the production when it begins shooting in Australia later this year and is set to take on the role of Sub-Zero.

Simon McQuoid also recently signed up to direct the film which is based on the iconic arcade and console fighting franchise of the same name - which this year saw its eleventh instalment released.

Sub-Zero - who can control ice for attack and defence - is one of the franchise's most popular fighters and within the games' storyline is the nemesis of fellow ninja Scorpion.

Greg Russo has written a draft version of the script and James Wan will produce the motion picture alongside Todd Garner, Jeremy Stein and Michael Clear, while Lawrence Kasanoff will act as executive producer on the movie.

Paul W.S. Anderson helmed the original 'Mortal Kombat' movie in 1995, which saw Christopher Lambert play master of electricity Raiden and was also produced by Kasanoff.

The film featured 'Mortal Kombat' characters Liu Kang (Robin Shou), Johnny Cage (Linden Ashby), and Sonya Blade (Bridgette Wilson), attempting to try to defeat evil Shang Tsung (Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa) in a tournament to save the world.

It was based on the first beat 'em up video game 'Mortal Kombat' and the next title 'Mortal Kombat II'.

Lambert recently revealed the new movie will have a time travel theme.

He said: ''They have a great idea for the third one. It will be very different. We are going to be travelling through time, but in a very special way. Imagine characters having a battle in the middle of London and then whoosh, you smash through a window and find yourself on the hood of a New York cab.''