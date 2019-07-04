Joe Sugg has been cast in 'A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon'.

The YouTube star - who previously lent his voice to the UK versions of 'Wonder Park' and 'The SpongeBob Squarepants Movie: Sponge Out of Water' - will have a cameo role as Pizza Boy in the upcoming Aardman Animations film.

'Strictly Come Dancing' finalist Joe said: ''I have always been a huge fan of everything that Aardman have ever made. So much so, that I went to animation club as a kid.

''I jumped at the chance at playing a role in their new movie and am so excited to be part of it!''

It has also been confirmed that Kylie Minogue will join forces with The Vaccines for a new track called 'Lazy' for the movie's soundtrack.

Frontman Justin Hayward-Young added: ''We love Kylie and we love Aardman, both [are] national treasures.

''Collaborating together on 'Lazy' was an honor and a dream come true. Maybe an unlikely pairing on the face of it - but one that makes total sense in a world as wonderful and mischievous as Shaun's.''

The upcoming sequel - which is a follow-up to 2015's 'Shaun the Sheep Movie' - will see Shaun meeting Lu-La, an alien who crash lands near his field on Mossy Bottom Farm.

The extraterrestrial has to find her way home to prevent an invasion called the ''farmageddon''.

Will Becher and Richard Phelan will be at the helm, with Mark Burton and Jon Brown writing the screenplay.

Shaun will be voiced by Justin Fletcher, while John Sparkes will play sheep dog Bitzer.