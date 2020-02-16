Jodie Turner-Smith says Joshua Jackson is a ''great life partner''.

The 'Queen & Slim' star is believed have tied the knot with the 41-year-old actor - with whom she is expecting her first child - and whilst neither of the pair will confirm or deny their marriage status, Jodie has admitted Joshua is ''the right person'' for her to spend the rest of her life with.

Responding to a fan on Twitter who asked her how she knew she was ready for a child, the pregnant actress wrote: ''i don't think you're ever 'ready'... but there were definitely certain boxes i wanted to tick before committing to it. the most important for me: being w/ sum1 i knew would be a great life partner. life has many variables, but once i knew i'd met the right person, i felt unafraid (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old actress recently said she wouldn't be commenting on marriage speculation she wants to let people ''assume whatever they want''.

When asked about the rumours, she said: ''I haven't said to anybody, 'Yeah, we got married'. People are assuming whatever they want, but when people tell me 'Congratulations', I say 'Thank you'.''

However, the star admits her reluctance to open up about her rumoured marriage comes as she has received backlash for ''possibly marrying a white man''.

She explained: ''There was this wave of people who were upset that I was possibly married to a white man. In America interracial dating or marriage is not something that is as accepted. Certain people feel strongly against it, in both communities. I felt it from the black community. It is so complicated. I don't want to give it too much energy. The horrific things that people were saying, it makes you ... I'm learning there are certain things I have to really keep for myself.''

And although she's keeping her relationship status private, she has confessed to being ''obsessed'' with the 'Dawson's Creek' alum.

She gushed: ''We are obsessed with each other. [I recently] went back and rewatched a lot of his movies. I do it whenever we're apart because I miss him so much. He loves that I am obsessed with him.''