Jodie Turner-Smith is ''obsessed'' with Joshua Jackson.

The 'Queen & Slim' star is believed have tied the knot with the 41-year-old actor as well as having a baby on the way, and she has now admitted the pair are very much in love.

She said: ''We are obsessed with each other. [I recently] went back and rewatched a lot of his movies. I do it whenever we're apart because I miss him so much. He loves that I am obsessed with him.''

Jodie and Joshua are yet to confirm reports of their marriage, and the 33-year-old actress says she wants to let people ''assume whatever they want''.

When asked about marriage speculation, she said: ''I haven't said to anybody, 'Yeah, we got married'. People are assuming whatever they want, but when people tell me 'Congratulations', I say 'Thank you'.''

However, the star admits her reluctance to open up about her rumoured marriage comes as she has received backlash for ''possibly marrying a white man''.

She explained: ''There was this wave of people who were upset that I was possibly married to a white man. In America interracial dating or marriage is not something that is as accepted. Certain people feel strongly against it, in both communities. I felt it from the black community. It is so complicated. I don't want to give it too much energy. The horrific things that people were saying, it makes you ... I'm learning there are certain things I have to really keep for myself.''

Jodie has also remained coy about her reported pregnancy, but says she doesn't want to raise her future children in America because of the ''overt'' racism in the country, and is considering moving to Canada instead.

In an interview with The Sunday Times newspaper's Style magazine, she said: ''The racial dynamics over here are fraught. White supremacy is overt. It's the reason I don't want to raise my kids here. I don't want my kids to grow up doing active shooter drills at school.

''England has gone off the rails, so I was thinking maybe Canada.''