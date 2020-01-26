Jodie Turner-Smith is ''obsessed'' with Joshua Jackson, whom she is rumoured to have married, although she won't confirm or deny speculation.
Jodie Turner-Smith is ''obsessed'' with Joshua Jackson.
The 'Queen & Slim' star is believed have tied the knot with the 41-year-old actor as well as having a baby on the way, and she has now admitted the pair are very much in love.
She said: ''We are obsessed with each other. [I recently] went back and rewatched a lot of his movies. I do it whenever we're apart because I miss him so much. He loves that I am obsessed with him.''
Jodie and Joshua are yet to confirm reports of their marriage, and the 33-year-old actress says she wants to let people ''assume whatever they want''.
When asked about marriage speculation, she said: ''I haven't said to anybody, 'Yeah, we got married'. People are assuming whatever they want, but when people tell me 'Congratulations', I say 'Thank you'.''
However, the star admits her reluctance to open up about her rumoured marriage comes as she has received backlash for ''possibly marrying a white man''.
She explained: ''There was this wave of people who were upset that I was possibly married to a white man. In America interracial dating or marriage is not something that is as accepted. Certain people feel strongly against it, in both communities. I felt it from the black community. It is so complicated. I don't want to give it too much energy. The horrific things that people were saying, it makes you ... I'm learning there are certain things I have to really keep for myself.''
Jodie has also remained coy about her reported pregnancy, but says she doesn't want to raise her future children in America because of the ''overt'' racism in the country, and is considering moving to Canada instead.
In an interview with The Sunday Times newspaper's Style magazine, she said: ''The racial dynamics over here are fraught. White supremacy is overt. It's the reason I don't want to raise my kids here. I don't want my kids to grow up doing active shooter drills at school.
''England has gone off the rails, so I was thinking maybe Canada.''
What's new in the music world this week?
LCD Soundsystem was released on this day (January 24) in 2005.
Watch three incredible live performances from Discovr.TV.
Don't miss the K-pop titans' return to Europe.
Listen to Alex Bayly performing 'Animal'.
Listen to 'Can't Get You Out of My Mind' now.
Two weeks ahead of Independent Venue Week, Dry Cleaning made 'Britain's Best Small Venue 2015' (NME) the second port of call on their 2020 tour.
For their last gig of the year, The Libertines came back to their adopted hometown of Margate to finish off their latest tour.
'No Turning Back' was released on this day (January 3rd) in 2003.
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Listen to her new single 'Down'.
Vivacious ex-dancer Beth reaches gambler's paradise Las Vegas in the hope of becoming a cocktail...
Shutter Trailer A newly married couple discovers disturbing, ghostly images in photographs they develop after...
It's one of the oldest tricks in the movies: If you've got a tired story,...
Filmmakers go overboard all the time, but none more than Oliver Stone. When Stone released...
There is poetry to leaving home and starting life, but it only goes so far....
I may not love your work but I don't think much of your mind, either....
From a raw material standpoint, you can't get much better than Dangerous Liaisons. Wisely,...
A secret society so powerful it can get away with murder. A secret society...
A Scream knock-off? Yes. A good Scream knock-off? No.Sadly, Urban Legend will...
I have quickly found myself tiring of the peculiar tedium of the gritty twentysomething whodunit....
For all of Robert Altman's greatness, his lasting legacy to future filmmakers may be the...