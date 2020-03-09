Jodie Turner-Smith has confirmed she is having a baby girl.

The 'Queen and Slim' star is currently expecting her first child with her husband Joshua Jackson, and over the weekend she confirmed the tot will be a baby girl, as she posted on her Instagram Story referring to her baby as ''she''.

Jodie shared some footage of the little one ''dancing'' in her belly, and wrote: ''Favourite moments with baby. Can you see her dancing in there? Every time I try to record she stops.''

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old actress recently gushed over her romance with 'Dawson's Creek' alum Joshua, as she said she felt ''ready'' for a baby after realising she'd found ''the right person'' for her to spend the rest of her life with.

Responding to a fan on Twitter who asked her how she knew she was ready for a child, the pregnant actress wrote: ''i don't think you're ever 'ready'... but there were definitely certain boxes i wanted to tick before committing to it. the most important for me: being w/ sum1 i knew would be a great life partner. life has many variables, but once i knew i'd met the right person, i felt unafraid (sic)''

Jodie and Joshua have never publicly confirmed their marriage, and the beauty previously said she wouldn't be commenting on speculation as she wants to let people ''assume whatever they want''.

When asked about the rumours, she said: ''I haven't said to anybody, 'Yeah, we got married'. People are assuming whatever they want, but when people tell me 'Congratulations', I say 'Thank you'.''

However, the star admits her reluctance to open up about her rumoured marriage comes as she has received backlash for ''possibly marrying a white man''.

She explained: ''There was this wave of people who were upset that I was possibly married to a white man. In America interracial dating or marriage is not something that is as accepted. Certain people feel strongly against it, in both communities. I felt it from the black community. It is so complicated. I don't want to give it too much energy. The horrific things that people were saying, it makes you ... I'm learning there are certain things I have to really keep for myself.''