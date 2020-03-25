Jodie Turner-Smith is around ''10ish days away'' from giving birth, according to her husband Joshua Jackson.
Jodie Turner-Smith is around ''10ish days away'' from giving birth.
The 'Queen & Slim' star is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with her husband Joshua Jackson, and the 41-year-old actor has revealed they won't have to wait much longer until their tot's arrival, as she's expected in early April.
Speaking during an appearance on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' on Wednesday (25.03.20), Joshua said: ''We are in the very, very home stretch. Everybody tells us that the first baby's late so we're probably 10ish days away.
''[Jodie is] physically fine and the baby is physically fine so the important things are all good. We're just figuring out how to deal with interacting with doctors and hospitals right now.''
The 'Little Fires Everywhere' actor appeared on the show via video link as he is currently self-isolating at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and explained he and Jodie, 33, are keeping themselves occupied by playing board games.
He added: ''We're just trying to figure out on a moment to moment basis how to get through this with our sanity. We're in the board game stage now. We did a lot, a lot, a lot of binge watching last week, so now ... we've moved our way through Monopoly. Now it's actually Jenga. Jenga's the thing! Jenga's great. It really brings out some ugliness in people.''
Meanwhile, Jodie recently gushed over her romance with 'Dawson's Creek' alum Joshua, as she said she felt ''ready'' for a baby after realizing she'd found ''the right person'' for her to spend the rest of her life with.
Responding to a fan on Twitter who asked her how she knew she was ready for a child, the pregnant actress wrote: ''i don't think you're ever 'ready'... but there were definitely certain boxes i wanted to tick before committing to it. the most important for me: being w/ sum1 i knew would be a great life partner. life has many variables, but once i knew i'd met the right person, i felt unafraid (sic)''
How has coronavirus affected the music world this week?
James Righton's latest album is well-produced, well-arranged and put together very proficiently and professionally.
Listen to his new track 'I Only Know One Thing'.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
These renditions of Celtic songs are some of the best.
These acoustic reprises of songs that appeared on Halestorm's 2018's album 'Vicious' show the band in a whole new light.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.
Vivacious ex-dancer Beth reaches gambler's paradise Las Vegas in the hope of becoming a cocktail...
Shutter Trailer A newly married couple discovers disturbing, ghostly images in photographs they develop after...
It's one of the oldest tricks in the movies: If you've got a tired story,...
Filmmakers go overboard all the time, but none more than Oliver Stone. When Stone released...
There is poetry to leaving home and starting life, but it only goes so far....
I may not love your work but I don't think much of your mind, either....
From a raw material standpoint, you can't get much better than Dangerous Liaisons. Wisely,...
A secret society so powerful it can get away with murder. A secret society...
A Scream knock-off? Yes. A good Scream knock-off? No.Sadly, Urban Legend will...
I have quickly found myself tiring of the peculiar tedium of the gritty twentysomething whodunit....
For all of Robert Altman's greatness, his lasting legacy to future filmmakers may be the...