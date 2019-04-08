Jodie Marsh has joked she's ''praying'' for the menopause to put an end to her complicated love life.
Jodie Marsh is ''praying'' she goes through the menopause soon.
The 40-year-old former glamour model was bemoaning how unlucky she's been in love when a Twitter follower told her she'd stop being interested when she reaches the time in a woman's life when she can no longer bear children and Jodie joked she hoped she didn't have to wait too long.
She tweeted: ''I pray it comes quickly [laughing emojis] that or I need to buy a ranch in Texas and disappear from humanity. X x x (sic)''
The bodybuilder - who split from Wayne Lennox earlier this year after discovering he'd fathered three children with three women - has decided to give up dating because she's sick of getting ''hurt''.
She tweeted: ''You give someone the benefit of the doubt & then you find out they're not at all nice, they've done nothing but lie to you and you get hurt. So therefore I am not dating anymore. It's hard when everyone knows your name too x (sic)''
And Jodie claimed she constantly gets ''walked all over'' in relationships.
She wrote to a follower: ''My problem is that I'm too nice. I get walked all over x x
''I'm just a normal girl. Fame is a monster x x x (sic)''
The reality TV star - who split from husband James Placido in April 2016 after just eight months of marriage - doesn't feel anyone has ever dated her because of who she is as all her relationships have been with guys who ''want something'' from her.
She wrote to one fan: ''I don't trust anyone anymore. And I realised today that I have never ever had a guy just love me for who I really am. They all want something; fame, money, lifestyle, bragging rights, to make an ex jealous, the list goes on x x (sic)''
And she posted to another: ''I have a lovely life. It's just in dating I go sooooo wrong. While everyone is getting married & having babies I'm over here getting injunctions on my exes cos they're such lunatics. It's hard when no one ever just loves you for you x x x (sic)''
If she does decide to date again, Jodie joked she would lower her ''standards'' to find a new partner in order to avoid disappointment.
She tweeted: ''I have come to the conclusion that if I lower my standards when it comes to dating then I can't be disappointed ever again.
''They turn out to be a psycho? Not a problem. They're into beastiality? That's fine. See.... no standards = no problems when you find out who they really are.(sic)''
